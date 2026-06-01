Charity RABI offers £200 per child to help with school costs

Farming families are being urged to prepare for RABI’s Return to School Grant, with £200 available per child when applications open at 12pm on Monday 15 June.

The scheme will support school-aged children between four and 16, helping farming families with back-to-school costs.

RABI said 4,000 grants would be available across two application phases, with demand expected to be high.

The first phase will open on Monday 15 June, followed by a second phase on Monday 29 June.

The charity is encouraging eligible applicants to prepare in advance and apply as soon as the portal opens.

Before applying, families should make sure they have details of the number of children they receive Child Benefit for.

They will also need their Child Benefit payment amount and a bank statement from the past two months showing the payment.

RABI said the support is intended to help ease the pressure of school-related costs for farming families.

Applicants are being advised to check their eligibility and gather the necessary documents before the first application window opens.

The charity is also encouraging people to share details of the grant with farming families who may benefit from the support.