Charity RSABI launches drive to honour older farmers and crofters

A major initiative to celebrate the huge contribution of older people to Scottish agriculture is being launched by farming charity RSABI this week.

The aim of the Ploughing On campaign is to raise awareness of the remarkable service and dedication of senior people in farming and crofting, and to remind older people in agricultural communities just how valued they are.

The campaign, backed by organisations across Scottish agriculture, comes at a time when many older farmers are reporting feeling anxious about the future, including worries about inheritance tax changes expected in 2026.

Running throughout the winter months, the initiative will highlight the experience and commitment shown by those who have dedicated their lives to agriculture, sharing memories of the highs and lows of farming across many decades.

Agriculture, RSABI points out, depends not only on today’s working farmers but on the wisdom, traditions and knowledge passed down by older generations — essential for food security, rural heritage and the resilience of farming communities.

“Agriculture can be a lonely business at any age, but those in their more senior years can be particularly vulnerable to the impact of isolation especially during the winter months,” said Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI.

She added that inheritance tax reforms were creating “unexpected additional pressure on farming families” and that some older farmers sadly felt they were becoming a “liability or a burden” to their business or relatives.

“So over the coming months, we’ll be celebrating the more senior people in our community and all they have contributed over the years. We’ll be sharing memories and encouraging friendships to rekindle and new friendships to be forged among our senior farming folk,” she said.

The campaign will also encourage communities to keep a closer eye on older neighbours through the winter. “A visit, a phone call, an offer of help or even just a smile can really lift the spirits of someone who is struggling and make a bigger difference than you can imagine,” Carol added.

Over the coming weeks, volunteers will be recruited to help RSABI organise festive lunches across Scotland, with the aim of creating a network of Ploughing On groups in the longer term.

Videos celebrating farming lives will also be released, and senior people can be nominated to receive official RSABI certificates recognising exceptional long service in farming and crofting.

Details of all the initiatives are available via RSABI’s website and social media. Its free, confidential support service is available 24/7 on 0808 1234 555, or via webchat.

The charity stresses that farming’s past, present and future are all bound together by the experience and dedication of older generations — and that recognising their contribution is vital to sustaining Scotland’s rural communities for years to come.