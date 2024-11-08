Charity urges farmers to avoid 'anxiety cycle' following budget

A call for farmers and others working in the industry not to bottle up their worries, particularly after the recent budget, has been made by a farming charity.

RSABI is urging farmers and farm workers to avoid being caught up in an 'anxiety cycle', which can be fuelled by social media and wider coverage.

It follows widespread concern in the agricultural community about the impact of inheritance tax changes, announced in last week's autumn budget.

Following this, RSABI's #KeepTalking campaign encourages farmers to check in on others in their community, especially those who may be feeling low or lonely.

The charity is also urging those who may have put off conversations about the future of their farms to consider taking steps to open up 'honest and respectful' discussions about the longer-term, as well as seeking advice.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said many people were 'extremely worried' about the budget announcements and there had been 'a lot of sleepless nights'.

“Uncertainty and worry can drive people into a downward cycle," she explained.

"When you factor in lack of sleep too there is a risk of starting to catastrophise, losing perspective and assuming worst case scenarios about the future.

“Starting to feel overwhelmed can lead to poor judgement decisions and being preoccupied and tired can increase the risk of accidents.

"Likewise, emotional exhaustion can result in short fuses and the build-up of family tension at a time when people need support and to pull together.”

As part of the #KeepTalking campaign, RSABI encourages farmers to look after themselves, such as by eating properly and taking time to step away from work.

“Most importantly, please try to avoid bottling things up which can lead to feelings of stress and despair," Ms McLaren urged.

"If you are feeling anxious, please talk to someone – a family member, a neighbour or a friend – and remember RSABI is always here for you too.

RSABI's helpline – 0808 1234 555 – is open 24/7, and can also be reached via a live webchat on its website and email.