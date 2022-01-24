Charolais female sale makes return to Borderway with centre record

Harrison and Hetherington's inaugural ‘White Gold’ sale was a record-breaking occasion, with Northumberland breeders taking the centre record for a Charolais heifer, at 18,000 guineas.

The sale, held on Friday 21 January at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, attracted entries from some of the best Charolais genetics from across the UK.

It was the first dedicated H&H collective sale of Charolais females on behalf of the British Charolais Cattle Society for years, with entries from prominent UK breeders.

Northumberland breeders Jonathan and Jayne Watson took the centre record with Tweeddale Rosemary, at 18,000 guineas.

Other leading prices were Burradon Rozy 9,000gns, Burradon Rebecca 9,000gns, Tweeddale Royalty 5,000gns, and Elgin Robin 5,000gns.

The sale average for 25 females sold was £4779.60, representing an 80 percent clearance.

Seller Jonathan Watson, of Tweeddale Charolais from Bowsden Moor Farm, said: "The 8 heifers we presented were literally our crown jewels and it was very pleasing to see them all go on to either establish new or enhance existing pedigree herds.

"To have attained the centre record at this sale with our principle maiden heifer, Tweeddale Rosemary, was a wonderful surprise and a shock. It is hopeful that this sale will become a regular fixture for the future”.

James Little, auctioneer for H&H, said: “We were delighted to rekindle what was always a successful winter sale of Charolais females, and to be working with The British Charolais Cattle Society.

"The aim was to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale, answering the demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd.

“In recent years these noted herds have primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase on the open market, under one roof, has been almost non-existent.”

In the past, the Charolais Cattle Society have held a Christmas Cracker sale of females at the end of the year.

On reviewing the demand, the new standalone female sale was organised, with the backing and support of several Charolais breeders.

Commenting after the sale, Allen Drysdale, chairman of the Society said: “The ‘White Gold Sale’ today was a resounding success, with a centre record set for the breed.

"What pleased me the most was to see heifers selling to all parts of the country including into Northern Ireland, with many going to newly established herds.

"This reaffirms the ever-growing demand for Charolais cattle."