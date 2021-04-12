Chatsworth Farmyard issued rare breeds accreditation

Chatsworth Farmyard has been recognised for its contribution to the conservation of some the rarest livestock and equine breeds native to the UK.

The Derbyshire farm attraction is now part of the 25-strong network of Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) accredited farm parks.

The network takes part in crucial conservation programmes, as well as supporting education about rare breeds and why they matter.

Chatsworth Farmyard, located in the Peak District, has provided agricultural education and entertainment for almost half a century.

It is home to a number of the UK’s rarest breeds of livestock and equines, including Suffolk Punch horses, Shire horses, Eriskay ponies and Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs.

RBST, the national charity that works to secure the future of rare breeds, said Chatsworth had been doing crucial work to support their future survival.

Chief executive Christopher Price said: "I am thrilled to welcome them to the network of RBST-accredited farm parks.

"Chatsworth Farmyard has been doing crucial work to support the survival of some of our rarest native breeds."

He added that native breeds had an important place in farming's future where sustainable production goes hand in hand with the natural environment.

"For centuries these animals ploughed our fields, took our soldiers to war and powered our wool industry, it would be devastating if they disappeared," Mr Price said.

Melissa Underwood, Chatsworth Farmyard manager, explained the park had been increasing the numbers of rare breeds over the years.

"One of my best moments has been to discover that the Albion breed of cattle originated here in Bakewell," she added.

"They were an obvious choice for us to have here and we hope to use them in our milking demonstrations later in the year."