Cheffins to host major auction on behalf of agri contracting firm

Auctioneer Cheffins will host a major machinery sale on behalf of agricultural contracting business RC Baker Ltd, taking place next week.

The sale, consisting of over 150 lots, will include a fleet of John Deere tractors, two large tankers and various other agricultural machinery items and implements.

The seven John Deere tractors, none of which are more than four years old, include 6215R, 6250R and 7R330 series, with estimates ranging from £80,000 to £180,000.

The sale also includes a 2020 CLAAS Xerion 5000 slurry tanker and Gooseneck Kaweco combination, set to sell for in excess of £550,000 and a 2017 Vredo 7028/3 self-propelled spreader estimated at £450,000.

In addition, there is a John Deere 9700i forager, estimate £290,000; a CLAAS Lexion 780 combine, estimate £140,000 and a Volvo L70 loader which has an estimate of £80,000.

These are offered alongside a collection of implements, with a range of drills, cultivators, trailers, trailed tanks and muck spreaders.

Managing director of RC Baker Ltd, Charles Baker said: “Growing and developing the business for nearly half a century has been an amazing journey.

"Over those years we have had some truly fantastic staff, suppliers and customers, many of whom we are lucky to now call good friends.”

Mr Baker, who began contacting in 1974, started out with a Ford 4000 to then owning an extensive fleet of modern machines in the following decades.

He is seen as a well-known figure in the farming world, having built up a strong and well-respected business.

Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins said: “RC Baker Ltd is one of the most admired agricultural contracting companies in the business and at Cheffins we are proud to have been instructed to sell this extensive fleet on their behalf.

"The Baker’s catalogue sees an impressive collection of lots, with a massive selection of modern machines on offer.

"This large-scale auction is set to be of significant interest for both UK-based farmers and contractors, as well as exporters and buyers from overseas.”

The sale will take place on Thursday 16 December at the RC Baker Ltd premises at Spring Hill Farm near Banbury, Oxfordshire.