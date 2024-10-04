Cheshire organic farm in same family for 80 years now on market

A Cheshire organic farm, which has been owned by the same family for more than 80 years, is up for sale with a guide price of nearly £2m.

Crabtree Farm, near Malpas, comprises 116 acres of grass and arable land, a period farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

There is also a separate range of traditional brick barns which have planning consent – due to expire on 13 December this year - for conversion to two dwellings.

In addition, there is an adjoining brick storage building, a Dutch barn, yard and 0.61 acres of grass and curtilage.

Registered organic since 1997, the farm supported a dairy herd until 2006 when it switched to a suckler herd.

Richard Bennion and his family have farmed at Crabtree Farm since the 1940s and it has been managed in a traditional, low input manner in recent years.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, which is selling the farm, said: “Farms such as this rarely come on the market in this area.

"It should be noted by farmers, those with equestrian interests and those just looking for a first class country residence with land in such a sought after and scenic rural setting."

Mostly level land of medium loam surrounds the farmstead in two blocks and provides silage yields. Around 40 acres adjoining Wrexham Road has grown arable crops.

The farmhouse, which has scope for selective modernisation, has a reception hall, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, living, reception and dining rooms and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

A staircase leads from the entrance hall to four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.