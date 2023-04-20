Cheshire Police shoot and kill escaped bull near school

Cheshire Police have shot and killed a bull that was 'loose and charging at people' near a school near Crewe.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning (19 April) on Wells Avenue, Haslington, where police were alerted to the bull.

In a statement, Cheshire Police explained that its decision to shoot the animal was not "taken lightly".

Officers, with the help of the farmer, attempted to secure the bull, but the owner was unable to do so, the force said.

"The immediate danger to the public and the officers was high," the statement explained.

"Local officers, supported by firearms officers, attended the scene and local residents, including the nearby school, were advised to stay inside as the bull in its agitated state posed an immediate threat to their safety.

"There was also a real risk of the bull escaping onto the main road and surrounding housing estates which could have caused a serious accident.

"A decision had to be made to dispatch the animal before anyone was seriously hurt.

"This decision is never taken lightly and the main focus here was to protect residents, some of whom were dropping children off at the nearby school."