Cheshire poultry blaze leaves 3,000 birds dead

Around 3,000 turkeys have died after a fire tore through a poultry shed in Cheshire, near Nantwich.

Nine fire crews were called to Peach Lane shortly after 4pm on Sunday 19 April to tackle the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building and resulted in a substantial loss for the farm.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the shed was badly affected, with a large number of birds killed in the flames. The scale of the incident highlights the serious impact such fires can have on both livestock welfare and farm operations.

Emergency services remained at the scene into the following day, with crews continuing to damp down hotspots as the situation was brought under control.

In an update, the service said crews were continuing to monitor the site using thermal imaging cameras.

“Accessible areas of the barn have been cleared, and thermal imaging cameras are continuing to be used to monitor the temperature throughout the premises,” a spokesperson said.

They added that teams were awaiting machinery to help remove the roof of the collapsed structure.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, with an investigation under way.

Aviagen Turkeys confirmed that around 3,000 birds were lost in the fire and thanked emergency responders for their swift action.

A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the swift response of the fire service and are working closely with customers to implement our contingency measures, which are in place for just such an eventuality.”

The company said contingency plans are being put in place to minimise disruption following the incident.

The incident comes amid wider concern over the impact of farm fires across the UK.

Farm fires caused more than £100 million worth of damage across the UK in 2024, according to NFU Mutual, highlighting the ongoing risk to agricultural businesses.

Although claims involving crops, buildings and farm equipment fell by 18%, the financial toll remained severe. Fire damage to agricultural vehicles added a further £37 million.