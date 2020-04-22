Chickens killed after 'huge explosions' on Kent farm

Local residents were alarmed after gas cylinders exploded in a fire on a farm, fire crews said

A 'number' of chickens have been killed after 'huge explosions' were caused by gas cylinders during a fire on a farm in Kent.

The blaze began on a farm in Knowle Hill, Ulcombe, near Maidstone on Tuesday morning (21 April).

Nick Smith, a nearby resident, said he heard three 'huge explosions': "First had a fireball at least 250/300ft high," he said on Twitter.

"We saw thick black smoke. Unusually a lot of smoke. That disappeared and then the huge explosion."







Another person on social media added that they had heard an explosion as well as 'lots of sirens too'.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident, saying: “The fire is now out and crews are damping down any remaining hot spots

“Gas cylinders exploded in the fire early on in the incident, resulting in loud bangs heard by the local community.

“There are no reported casualties, however a number of chickens have died in the fire."

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigations are ongoing.

Claims statistics by NFU Mutual reveal the cost of farm fires totalled £46.4m in 2018 - a 27.5% rise from 2017 and the highest cost in four years.

How can I prevent fires on the farm?

Farmers are urged by NFU Mutual to check their fire prevention methods and evacuation procedures:

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service

• Use the What3Words app to guide emergency services to the exact location of the fire