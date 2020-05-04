Children asked to draw NHS rainbows for combine harvester

NHS rainbows created by children are needed for a combine harvester this summer

A combine harvester will be wrapped with rainbows drawn by children as a way to express gratitude to the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis.

Sophie Clayton, creator of the Combine Rainbow Appeal on JustGiving, has asked children to send in their NHS rainbow creations.

"You all know how hard farmers work to keep going during crises because, without food, we would all suffer unimaginable woes," she said.

"We are going to wrap our new combine harvester in beautiful rainbows drawn by your children.







"We want to do something special and take note of the amazing work that the NHS is doing to protect and save our lives."

Specifications for the rainbows ideally need to be on an A4 piece of paper, Ms Clayton explained.

The child’s name and age needs to be written on the rainbow somewhere, not beside it. Creations must not use glitter.

Finished rainbows will then need to be sent to Ms Clayton at Toggam Lodge, Newfen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath, Suffolk, IP27 9LN.

The JustGiving page has also pledged to donate £1 for every acre combined by the rainbow-clad machines this summer.

"We are raising money for heroes who don't wear capes, they wear PPE instead, to keep us all safe," the page said.

"Please help us raise funds for the NHS which always so desperately needs all of our support."