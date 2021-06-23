Children in Scotland asked to create farm safety posters

Children are being invited to create a poster showing examples of farm safety as part of a new competition aiming to raise awareness.

The competition will run throughout the summer holidays and is aimed at children in Scotland aged up to 12.

It is divided into two categories – one for children under seven and one for those aged from seven to 12, with three prizes in each category.

The competition is being organised by SAC Consulting, which is part of Scotland's Rural College (SRUC).

They are asking children to create a poster using paints, crayons or other materials showing examples of farm safety.

Agricultural technician Kevin MacKinnon, who is organising the competition, said it allowed children to 'really think about the issues'.

"The aim of the competition is to try to make children aware of the dangers on farms and crofts, but doing it in a fun way," he said.

The poster competition opens on Thursday 1 July and runs until 20 August.

Entries, including the name, address, telephone number and age of entrant on the back of the poster, should be sent to SAC Consulting at SAC Portree, Unit 3, 6 Leasgeary Place, Portree, IV51 9BE.