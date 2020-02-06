Chilean firm acquires two UK cherry farms

FGA said the acquisition of the two UK cherry farms will create a 'cherry centre of excellence'

A Chilean farming company has acquired two cherry orchards in the UK in a move that will boost production of the fruit.

A new deal has been announced by major cherry producers FGA Farming, based in Chile, and UK fruit company Mansfields.

FGA Farming has acquired two cherry orchards from Mansfields, making them the two largest cherry growers in the UK.

The deal sees the businesses share their know-how on southern and northern hemisphere cherry production and further build on their businesses.







The fruit from the farms will continue to be processed at Mansfields' Kent-based fruit facility.

The owners of FGA are two of Chile's most respected growers, San Clemente and Gesex, who themselves produce over 5 million kilos of cherries in the South American nation, which are sold around the world.

Andrew Wallace, founder of the firm, said: “This is a very exciting investment, allowing us to be growers of high quality cherries in both the southern and northern hemispheres.

“We had started to look at how we could become growers in the UK over a year ago, so we are delighted to have completed this deal.

“Mansfields have developed two fantastic orchards and we look forward to continuing the great work with the staff at the farms.

“We look forward to other opportunities this deal could bring through working with Mansfield’s on other projects.”