Christmas appeal asks farming children to write letters to PM

Farming campaigners have launched a Christmas appeal asking children to write a letter to the prime minister about the impact of the 'family farm tax'.

Save British Farming, an industry pressure group, said the inheritance tax proposals in the budget would be 'disastrous' for British agriculture.

Its new initiative asks the children of farmers to write a letter to Sir Keir Starmer - and Santa - about 'their wishes for British farming in the new year'.

"We want government to hear personal stories from our children about what this disastrous budget means for farms across the country," the group said.

"We are asking children to write letters to explain their feelings."

?? Families help us this Christmas ??

?? We are launching a Christmas appeal to ask children to write a letter to @Keir_Starmer as well as Santa ?? about their wishes for British farming in the New Year.



?? We want Sir Keir and his Government to hear personal stories from our… pic.twitter.com/TgG9FpjQPi — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) December 18, 2024

The letters will be handed directly to Number 10 Downing Street at 12:30pm on 2 January 2025.

Before that, Save British Farming is urging families to assemble with some tractors in preparation to deliver the letters to the prime minister.

Letters can be sent to Simon Broad, Hartsland Farm Cottage, Walters Green Road, Penshurst, Kent TN11 8HD.

Save British Farming recently organised a London tractor rally, dubbed 'RIP British Farming', which took place on 11 December.

The campaigning group has frequently called out the government's 'disastrous and damaging anti-farming policies'.