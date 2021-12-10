Christmas tractor run raises thousands for air ambulance charity

Over 100 festive tractors took to Staffordshire's country lanes last weekend as part of a charity tractor run raising over £6,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Staffordshire YFC and South Staffs Water drove the decorated tractors along a 20 mile route around the Ridware, Colton and Abbots Bromley area.

The tractors were lit up with Christmas lights, inflated Santas and one even had a rotating Christmas tree.

The event raised valuable funds which will be split equally between the Midlands Air Ambulance and Staffordshire YFC.

This year's tractor run, which took place on Sunday 5 December, was the second time a cavalcade of tractors travelled the route in aid of charity.

The first event was held in 2019, with 80 tractors joining the convoy helping to raise over £4,000. No event took place last year due to lockdown restrictions.

Julia Taylor, county organiser at Staffordshire YFC, said: “The Christmas Tractor Run was a first of its kind for us to organise, working alongside South Staffs Water.

"We were completely overwhelmed by the amount of people who came out to support."

Nina Yiannoukos-Benton, senior catchment advisor at South Staffs Water, added: “We work really closely with farmers, to ensure we maintain good wholesome drinking water for our customers so it’s amazing to be involved in the tractor run."

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulance helicopters and two critical care cars serving the communities of the Midlands.

Since 1991, the charity has responded to more than 63,000 missions, making it one of the longest established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK.

Donations for the tractor run are still being accepted through an online GoFundMe page.