CLA pledges to help ex-service personnel to secure rural jobs

The CLA has pledged to help ex-personnel secure long-term jobs in the rural economy after becoming the first rural group to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

The CLA, which represents thousands of rural businesses in England and Wales, said the move would offer "potential opportunities" for former service personnel "in all parts of the English and Welsh countryside".

The covenant is a promise to show support to those who have served in the armed forces and help ensure they will be treated with fairness and respect in society.

As part of it, landowners and farmers who are members of the CLA will be encouraged to employ veterans of the armed forces.

The CLA is now one of more than 10,000 signatories of the Covenant in the UK.

It comes as many rural businesses are facing a challenge in recruitment in a wide range of roles owing to a shortage of domestic labour and restrictions around overseas workers.

CLA’s director general, Sarah Hendry CBE: “Many of our members have a special bond with the armed forces, are former armed forces personnel, and many already employ military veterans.

"I am proud not only to support the principles of the covenant, but of the opportunity to make a difference by creating openings in the dynamic rural business community which needs talented, versatile, committed and dependable employees.”

Former CLA President and army officer Ross Murray, who manages a diversified rural business in Monmouthshire, said the rural environment was often a second-home to them.

He said: “Servicemen and women share high values, a wide capability range and the perfect blend of an ability to work in a team and also independently."

Another pledge as part of the Covenant is to share information to facilitate rural businesses to increase work with the military community.

It also looks at linking-up national and regional frameworks that currently support military veterans to improve the physical and mental well-being of veterans when they leave the forces for a new life.

Brigadier Nick Thomas welcomed the move: “Former military personnel come with discipline, commitment and a wide range of transferable skills. They are structured, devoted to working independently within successful teams.

"A special competence is their unique capacity to size-up the health and safety implications of what they do, and also to understand and mitigate the impact of their work on the environment.”