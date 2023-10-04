CLA poll reveals lack of trust in Labour among rural voters

A poll on the eve of the Labour conference has revealed a lack of trust among rural voters – though many remain undecided as support for the Tories falls.

Nearly 300 respondents took part in the poll by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), with 65% saying they did not trust Labour to support the countryside.

Just 6% of survey respondents - who were all CLA members - said they did trust Labour, with the remaining 29% saying they were undecided.

It follows a survey undertaken in May which showed that swathes of the Conservatives 'rural wall' were considering defecting to Labour after years of economic neglect.

The polling, of more than 1,000 people in England’s 100 most rural constituencies, revealed a fall of 18% in Tory support and a Labour surge of 16%.

Around 12 million voters live in rural areas, representing a significant proportion of the UK economy and of vital importance to both parties.

The Conservatives currently hold 96 of the 100 most rural seats in England, but applying this trend to the 2019 results would see them lose 20 seats in 2024.

However, the CLA's new poll has shown just how far Labour has to go to win over rural voters.

CLA President Mark Tufnell said: “Labour says it’s the party of the countryside, but so far its policy announcements have suggested otherwise.

"Persistent rumours around access and right to roam are of huge concern to many, while scrapping agricultural property relief and business property relief, as was recently reported in the press, would be so damaging when many farmers are already on the brink.

"Removing business property relief would hit family businesses no matter their size, and stripping away agricultural property relief would jeopardise the future of farms up and down the country.

“The poll also reveals a significant proportion of voters are undecided. It’s clear that whichever party produces a robust and ambitious vision for the rural economy will secure support.”