Claas Axion 900 Terra Trac enters full production

The Axion 900 Terra Trac is the first half-track unit to have full suspension

Following the initial announcement of its development in 2017, Claas's Axion 900 Terra Trac has now entered full production.

The tractor was launched at this week's Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany, with two models available – the 445hp 960 and the 355hp 930.

These will be the first half-track tractors on the market to have a fully suspended track system.

To meet the specific power transfer needs of a tractor and to handle the high levels of torque, the drive wheel on the unit is larger than that found on the Lexion, and has spokes with attached rubber blocks to aid self-cleaning.







The tracks use a force-locking drive and are maintained at a higher tension for even pressure distribution.

The Terra Trac is the first half-track unit to have full suspension. Combined with the front axle and 4-point cab suspension, this not only aids ground contact and reduces wheelslip, but gives the operator a greater level of comfort compared to other tracked tractors.

Drive to the Terra Trac unit is through a standard Cmatic transmission, but in place of the trumpet housings there are ‘saxophones’, which bridge the differences in height and length.

The actual drive is through a cardan shaft between the PTO shaft and the intake shaft.

Unlike other track units, the Axion Terra Trac unit is able to pivot over a range from +8° to -15°.

The tractor has great power and fuel efficiency through high traction and minimal slippage, even during heavy tillage at low speed

Compared to full track or rigidly mounted half-track systems, this ensures that optimum ground contact is maintained at all times.

Tracks are available in widths of 635mm, 735mm and 890mm and all have transport widths similar to tyres and below 3.0m.

Total footprint on the widest 890mm track is 3.87m2, which is 35% larger when compared to a 900/60 R42 tyre.

As a result, tractive power from Terra Trace is some 15% greater and ground pressure is reduced by 50%, so reducing compaction.

This in turn avoids the need for deeper cultivations to remove panning.

To avoid scuffing when turning, the tractor features an intelligent steering system which gives it similar driving characteristics to a wheeled tractor.

At speeds below 12kph, this will automatically bias the inner Terra Trac brake and to aid this steering assistance, within Cebis the operator is able to select from either Strong, Medium or Small pre-set levels.

The tractor also incorporates a height adjustment system. By being able to select either a low, medium or upper position for the track units, the operator is able to select the optimum height for the implement being used behind the tractor, or increase ground clearance when baling or grain carting.