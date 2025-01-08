Claas to carry out 'pioneering' work in artificial intelligence

Agri-machinery manufacturer Claas has announced it is carrying out what it calls 'pioneering work' in the field of artificial intelligence.

The German firm has joined forces with CertifAI to "address the technical and regulatory challenges" of using AI applications in agriculture.

Artificial intelligence is set to play an increasingly important role in many areas of agriculture in the future.

Claas said that it recognised AI as a "key technology that can create increased customer benefits".

It said its partnership with CertifAI, an AI testing and certification firm, aimed to "satisfy its own exemplary quality standards and promote trust in its AI-driven solutions".

CertifAI's test methods and processes support the development of innovative AI systems while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

The partnership between the two companies aims to ensure the safe development of artificial intelligence within Claas's product portfolio.

As a result, the machinery company said the partnership had already "succeeded in devising a secure AI development process".

Torben Töniges, head of AI at Claas, said: “We are committed to ensuring that our agricultural machines conform to the highest development standards.

“Our collaboration with CertifAI will enable us to deepen this commitment in future. Quality has underpinned our value proposition for over 100 years.

"The testing and certification of our AI applications is key to upholding this promise in an AI-driven future.”

Dr Robert Kilian, CEO of CertifAI, said the firm was 'proud' to support Claas in the development of its AI solutions.

"AI testing and compliance with regulatory and technical requirements are not just statutory requirements for companies" he noted.

"They also provide a competitive advantage by ensuring that all customers can put their trust in the safety and quality of AI products.”