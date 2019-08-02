Claas unveils high-performance combines

The new tractor models develop outputs between 790 hp/581 kW in the 8900 and 408 hp/300 kW in the 7400

Claas has unveiled its new overhauled high-performance combine harvesters now reaching up to 790 hp.

The machinery giant's new flagship machine – the Lexion 8900 – which reaches an impressive 790hp.

The new APS Synflow Hybrid threshing unit forms the heart of the Lexion 8000 and 7000.

Their engine output of up to 790 hp/581 kW takes the new models into a new performance class.







Claas continues the concept of a combination of a tangential threshing unit with a pre-accelerator drum and axial secondary separation.

The diameter of the threshing drum with 10 rasp bars is increased to 755 mm. It is followed by a new, larger feeder drum with a diameter of 600 mm.

The width of the unit is 1,700 mm in the 8000-series models and 1,420 mm in the 7000-series models.

The large diameter of the threshing drum creates a low contact angle of 132°.

According to Claas, these characteristics, together with the synchronisation of the drum speeds, enable a straight, gentle and fuel-saving crop flow.

The new models are equipped with MAN and Mercedes-Benz engines in accordance with the Power Systems concept.

They develop outputs between 790 hp/581 kW in the 8900 and 408 hp/300 kW in the 7400.

This means that the 8900 can call on an extra 150 hp/110 kW compared with the 780.