Claas unveils Rollant 520 fixed-chamber round baler

The Rollant 520 produces bales with a diameter of 1.25 m and width of 1.20 m

Claas has introduced its new Rollant 520 fixed-chamber round baler, as the new entry model in the 1.25-m segment.

It features a new roller concept, optimised chain lubrication and a contemporary visual design.

Variants equipped with a chopping system, feed rotor and assister feed rake are available.

The 520 produces bales with a diameter of 1.25 m and width of 1.20 m.







The bale chamber has 16 rollers in all, eight of which are made from 3-mm-thick sheet steel, and the other eight from 4-mm-thick sheet steel.

The ribbed profile of the rollers ensures precise rotation of the bale, even under moist conditions.

Storage and power transmission functions are performed by the lateral stub shafts.

These are flanged onto the roller body, and can be individually replaced if necessary, like the rollers themselves.

This construction has proven its worth in the 620 and 540, and is now also available in this entry model.

The baling rollers are driven on both sides. The rotor, main drive and tailgate rollers are fitted with 1.00-inch drive chains.

The oil lubricating the chain is pumped from a 4-litre tank with an adjustable eccentric pump.

Lubrication is not tied to throughput – the oil is distributed as needed, precisely on the chain link pivot points.

The baling pressure is controlled via the tailgate closing rams. For maximum bale density, pressure of up to 150 bar can be applied to the rams.

The 520 is available in a number of variants

The MPS II system is available as optional equipment on the 520.

With this system, three of the compression rollers pivot into the chamber for additional bale compaction, early bale rotation and a perfectly uniform bale shape.

The 520 is available in a number of variants: the RotoCut with a chopping system, the RotoFeed with a feed rotor, and a variant with assister feed rake.

The crop is picked up efficiently with a 2.10-m-wide controlled pick-up (1.85 m with assister feed rake).

A crop guard is available as optional equipment. This improves the crop flow even with small swaths, and helps to produce a uniform bale shape.

Two lateral feed augersensure the crop material is conveyed efficiently and reliably to the intake rotor.

The optional chopping mechanism has 14 knives, with a theoretical cut length of 70 mm. The knives have individual protection against foreign objects.