Claas upgrades Lexion combines with new cab and more power

Three years after their market launch, the Lexion combine harvester series from Claas has received a major technology upgrade.

From model year 2023, the construction program will be supplemented by the Lexion 8600 as a high-performance hybrid machine with a drum width of 1,700 mm, in addition to new Montana versions of the Lexion 5500 and Lexion 7700.

And all of the Lexion series will have a new cab, as well as some increased engine power and greater grain tank volume.

From model year 2023 two new models, the Lexion 8600 and Lexion 8600 Terra Trac, will be added to the Claas European hybrid combine harvester product range.

With a drum width of 1,700 mm and powered by MAN D26 six-cylinder Stage V engine with a displacement of 12.4 l and an engine output of 549 hp, the new Lexion 8600 is positioned directly above the Lexion 7700, which has a drum width of 1,420 mm.

The grain tank volume is 12,500 l on the Lexion 8600 and 13,500 l on the Lexion 8600 Terra Trac.

At the same time, the 8800 and 8700 models are also getting more engine power. The Lexion 8700 gains 41 hp to 626 hp, while power output for the Lexion 8800 has been increased by 47 hp to 700 hp.

In addition, the 16.2 l MAN D42 six-cylinder from the 8900 will now also power the Lexion 8800.

The increase in output and optimized torque curves mean that a greater power reserve is available, which keep the engine speed constant, particularly under difficult harvesting conditions.

The new cab generation introduced with the Trion in 2021 can also be found on all Lexion combine harvesters from the coming season.

The space around both the head and foot area, as well as the optional leather seat, which can be rotated by 30 degrees on both sides, are particularly noteworthy.

Footrests are fitted for various relaxed sitting positions. The wider command centre offers a view of the header and the surrounding area thanks to larger front and side windows, thinner A-pillars and a split mirror design.

All Lexion will have a new cab, as well as some increased engine power and greater grain tank volume

The 360 degree wiper ensures a wide field of vision ahead in wet and dusty harvesting conditions. The 12-inch CEBIS terminal with a high-resolution, high-contrast HD display guarantees excellent readability under all lighting conditions and offers three individually adjustable main display areas.

The optional Cemos Dialog and Cemos Automatic are also fully integrated here. It is operated by touch and the rotary/push control.

In addition, all threshing and cleaning settings can be accessed quickly using direct access buttons on the right-hand side of the operating armrest. The CEBIS terminal and armrest can be individually adapted to the driver independently of one another.

From model year 2023, the Lexion 8800 can be optionally fitted with a 18,000 l grain tank, which was previously exclusively available on the Lexion 8900 flagship, while a 15,000 l grain tank is also now available for the Lexion 8700.

In order to control the transfer process even more precisely, both the 330 and 420 mm diameter grain tank unloading augers can be fitted with a pivoting spout to allow precise control of the grain stream in a range of up to 60 cm.

It is operated via the favourites management on the CMOTION multifunction control lever. The pivoting spout is equipped with an integrated cap that prevents grains from trickling out.