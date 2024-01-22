Clarence Court Eggs and Royal Countryside Fund team up for 5 years

Clarence Court Eggs is partnering with the Royal Countryside Fund with a percentage of sales from each pack of their eggs going to the charity.

The partnership with the Royal Countryside Fund, founded by King Charles, will run for five years, with support directed at family farms and rural communities.

A percentage of each pack of Clarence Court eggs sold will be donated to the charity to support numerous initiatives.

This includes the Farm Resilience Programme, which offers free business skills training to family farmers across the UK.

Adrian Gott, CEO of Clarence Court, said it was a 'great honour' to partner with rhe Royal Countryside Fund.

"Since His Majesty King Charles III founded the charity in 2010 it has worked tirelessly to provide farmers and rural communities with everything from mental health support to business grants.

"We take our role in British farming very seriously and are constantly looking at ways in which we can further support our farmers and expand on our commitment to the farming community and the environment.

"I look forward to working together over the next five years to empower farmers and safeguard a sustainable future for the industry."

Keith Halstead, executive director of the Royal Countryside Fund, said rural Britain was exposed to 'relentless' economic, environmental, and social change.

He said: "Family farms and countryside communities need practical and grounded support in responding to these changes, to build themselves a secure and sustainable future.

"We are delighted to welcome Clarence Court as our first new corporate partner of 2024, enabling the RCF to deliver programmes and initiatives throughout the year.

"Without corporate supporters like Clarence Court, many initiatives simply wouldn't be possible. But with their support, we really can help ensure a real future for rural Britain."