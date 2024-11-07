Clarkson's Farm season five 'officially in production'

Amazon Prime Video has announced that a fifth season of the hugely popular Clarkson's Farm is 'officially in production'.

In an announcement on social media, Jeremy Clarkson revealed the show will be returning for a new series.

Posting on 5 November, Prime Video posted a video of fireworks lighting up Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm in the shape of a number five.

"Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements," Clarkson says on the clip.

"The birth of baby Jesus for example, but tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that."

He concludes by saying: "Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming," before pointing towards the gold 5.

Since launching in 2021, the series has shown Clarkson's attempts to transform his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm into a working business, alongside a farm shop and organic beer brand.