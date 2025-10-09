Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper heads down under for solo series

Kaleb Cooper, the breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm, is leaving his beloved Chipping Norton behind to tackle agriculture on a massive scale in his first solo adventure with Prime Video.

The farming contractor, known for his straight-talking wit and devotion to the Cotswolds, will front a four-part series titled Kaleb: Down Under (working title).

The programme will see him travel to Australia for the first time, where he will swap the small fields of Oxfordshire for vast farms stretching thousands of acres.

Kaleb admitted that travelling doesn’t come naturally to him but said the chance to test himself in one of the world’s largest farming markets was irresistible.

“I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia here I come!” he said.

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

The series will follow Kaleb as he meets Australian farmers, immerses himself in local culture and gets to grips with unfamiliar challenges.

Viewers can expect to see him taking on gruelling farm work under tough conditions — from searing heat to long days in the outback — with “blisters, burns, backaches and all.”

Tara Erer, Head of Northern Europe Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, said the show will capture Kaleb’s unique mix of humour and no-nonsense insight.

“Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm. Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale.”

Since launching in 2021, Clarkson’s Farm has become one of Prime Video’s most-watched UK Originals, praised for its mix of humour, grit and insight into rural life.

The series has drawn critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase, turning Kaleb — once a little-known farm contractor — into a household name and voice for British farming.

Filming for Kaleb: Down Under will begin this autumn. While fans wait, they can catch Kaleb in Clarkson’s Farm series 1–4, already available on Prime Video.

He will also return alongside Jeremy Clarkson and the team for series 5 of Clarkson’s Farm, expected next year.