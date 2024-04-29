Clarkson shares exclusive details on new series of hit Amazon show

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have shed a light on the trials and tribulations behind the highly anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm.

An event was held at Jeremy's Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, ahead of the programme's launch on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (3 May).

The new series features a bet between Kaleb and Jeremy of who can make the most money on the farm.

Jeremy focused on the ‘unfarmed’ land, thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat and Kaleb focused on the ‘farmed’ land.

At the launch event, Kaleb said: “What the competition highlights is how much money you have to put in as a farmer, to actually then produce food for people on their tables”.

Jeremy revealed the rising costs associated with running the farm: “Ordinarily we’d spend around £40,000 in seed, fertiliser, slug pellets, diesel etc and all of the various things you need in order to grow food. Last year it was £108,000 we had to spend.”

The bet also led to some unconventional farming methods, with Kaleb saying: "I am never going to forget coming up the drive in the morning and Jeremy is just hoovering a hedge. I thought: You know what? I do not have the energy to stop and ask what you are doing."

While the pair often argue, Kaleb offers some praise for Jeremy’s farming: “With the pigs I thought: Here we go, here is another thing I will have to babysit but actually, it is the one thing I can leave you to do. He is actually a really good pig farmer”.

On the final four episodes, which are being released on 10 May, Jeremy said: “it’ll be a nice surprise for you. It’s a very heart-warming programme, it’s funny, it’s informative. It’s charming”.

At the event, Jeremy and Gerald treated guests to a tractor ride to meet the stars of the upcoming series – their pigs.

Attendees also visited the farm shop, where Lisa Hogan showcased their Amazon Fresh range, including Jeremy’s Bee Juice Honey and Ghost Chilli Chutney, now available in-store and online.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges.

The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.