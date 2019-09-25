Class unveils new top-of-the-range Jaguar 990

The addition of a new top-of-the-range model, the Jaguar 990, is at the forefront of a number of updates

Claas has unveiled a new top-of-the-range model for its Jaguar 900 range of forage harvesters powered by a 925hp MAN engine.

The 990 is at the forefront of a number of updates and new features available across the Jaguar 900 and 800 ranges for next year.

These include the adoption of the latest CEBIS touchscreen based control concept across the whole range.

Plus, a change to more powerful Stage 5 engines for the 900, a new additive system, a 42-knife chopping cylinder and the availability of dynamic steering.

For 2020, all Jaguar 900 machines will make the move to Stage 5 engines developing more power and providing an increase in torque.

The 800 range will continue to be powered by Stage 4 compliant engines, with the move to Stage 5 coming in time for maize harvest.

The Jaguar 900 ranges will now come with the new touch screen Cebis terminal (Photo: Claas)

Topping the 900 range of forage harvesters, the new 990 is powered by a 925hp MAN engine.

The MAN V12 has a displacement of 24 litres and a 850hp version will also be used in the 980.

The Jaguar 970 moves to a new MAN D4276 straight six, which develops 790hp from its displacement of some 16 litres.

With a displacement of almost 3 litres per cylinder, Claas promises a stable power curve with sustained torque, giving the 970 the best figures in its class with regard to fuel consumption per tonne of harvested material.

The power output of the 960 and 940 models has also increased.

The Jaguar 900 ranges will now come with the new touch screen Cebis terminal, giving the operator fast and easy access to all the machine functions.

The Jaguar 800 will see this feature in autumn 2020.