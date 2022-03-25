Classic and vintage tractor collection to go under hammer

A collection of over 40 classic and vintage Massey Ferguson tractors will soon go under the hammer, with organisers expecting the lot to achieve over £500,000.

Auctioneer Cheffins will host an on-site sale of over 40 classic and vintage Massey Ferguson tractors and implements on 7 May in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Highlights of the sale include a 1982 Massey Ferguson 1250, with an estimate of £40,000.

It will also include a 1975 Massey Ferguson 148, estimate £8,000 and a 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T with an estimate of £18,000.

The tractors will be sold on behalf of well-known collector, Alan Bancroft.

Oliver Godfrey, head of machinery sales at Cheffins said “Alan Bancroft is a well-regarded collector of Massey Ferguson classic and vintage tractors, with an eye for real quality.

"He is a long-term client of Cheffins and has bought many of these tractors at our sales over the years."

He added: "This collection could easily achieve over £500,000 in total, as Mr Bancroft was known for only buying the very best in class of tractors.

"There is a great selection of 100, 300, 500 and 600 series Massey Fergusons as well as some superb Ferguson and Massey Ferguson implements on offer at what is set to be the biggest Massey Ferguson sale in decades.”

The sale will take place on 7 May both online via and on-site at Skipton.