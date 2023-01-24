Classroom project which sees schoolchildren talk to farmers to commence

A classroom project which sees schoolchildren talk to a farmer by video streaming will soon commence following the success of last year.

Rural education charity the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) will host the 'Talk to a Farmer' week from 6 to 10 February.

The annual initiative gives Scottish schoolchildren the chance to learn more about farming, farmers and the countryside.

Following on from last year’s success, farmers and growers will be getting ready to go live, streaming into classrooms to answer questions from pupils.

The team will provide live sessions supporting young people to develop work skills and provide inspiration for future careers.

With their support, RHET are offering four sessions per day over the week for schools nationwide.

"We were delighted with the success of last year’s Talk to a Farmer week, where we had engagement of over 20,000 learners and are really looking forward to hosting it again this year," a spokesperson said.

From Blackface sheep farmer Billy in Moray, to Charlotte, a grain/farm trader with Frontier, everyday pupils will be linking in live to the farm.

Seeds and grains are the focus for the RHET 'Journey of Food' project this year and amongst other growers will be cold-pressed rapeseed oil producer Robert Mackenzie from Cullisse who will talk through the journey from plant to bottle.

He said: "When I was asked if I would get involved in the Talk to a Farmer event it really was a no brainer for me! What a great way to inspire and engage with pupils so they know the facts about their food production.

"Also, we can help them see what they are learning in class is needed on farms and it’s an industry with huge potential for various careers."

Carol Littlewood, RHET Angus Project Coordinator, added: "Farmers from all over the country support RHET in our work in so many different ways and this online event is just one of them.

"We are delighted to see a steady return of schools visiting our working countryside, so this online event is a brilliant shop window, a snapshot of what they could see when they are out and about."

Teachers who would like to get involved should visit RHET's website and sign up to the link on the home page.

Farmers and growers with an interest in helping are also being asked to contact the charity.