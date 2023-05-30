Clay shoot raises £28,000 for farming and rural community

An annual charity clay shoot on the Warwickshire-Northamptonshire border has helped raise £28,000 to support the farming and rural community.

More than 180 property professionals and landowners across 45 teams took part in the shoot at Shuckburgh Estate, which was hosted by Warwickshire-based Newton LDP.

It is the second year the property agency firm has hosted the event in support of its agricultural charity partner the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

As well as a dinner, auction and raffle, the event included a poignant talk from farmer James Chapman MBE on the support he received from the farming community.

He tragically lost his left arm when his clothing got caught in the machinery he was working on.

Richard Foxon, managing director of Newton LDP said: "It was a fantastic day and we are really humbled by the support and generosity of our sponsors, supporters and guests that attended on the day.

“It was particularly moving to hear from James on the role that RABI play, and we were delighted to welcome him as our guest speaker, having also taken part in the shoot on the day.

“To see so many take part in this fundraiser once again, which has now raised in excess of £50,000, is fantastic to see."

Returning champions Adalta Real took home the Newton LDP Cup once again, with Three Shires Trailers and Brand Farm Films completing the top three.

RABI, established in 1860, provides practical, financial and emotional support services through its local teams and via partnerships with other specialist providers.

Laura Ractliffe, south central regional manager for RABI, said: “I was amazed at how much time and effort Newton LDP had put into getting every level of detail perfect on the day, to help raise awareness of our work with the guests.

“A massive thank you to Newton LDP for choosing to support RABI again this year and for the fantastic day they put on.”