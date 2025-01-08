Climate change 'starting to bite' farmers, charity warns

The Wildlife Trusts have called for an agriculture budget worth £3.1 billion for England to fight climate change impacts which are 'starting to bite' farmers.

The charity has published a briefing today (8 January) ahead of this week's Oxford Farming Conferences, making the case for increased investment in nature to curb these impacts.

An increase to the annual farming budget to £3.1bn per year would support nature-friendly farming, safeguard livelihoods and meet critical climate targets, it said.

And at least 3,000 Countryside Stewardship agreements per year must be delivered by 2028, supported by more resourcing for Natural England.

The charity will be involved in events during the two Oxford Farming Conferences, where it will underscore the importance of nature-friendly farming to food security and climate adaptation.

Last year was the second worst harvest on record for England, with analysis estimating that this equated to a £600m reduction in revenue for farmers in comparison to 2023.

The government itself also recently confirmed the UK's third lowest total production for wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape since modern records began in 1984.

It followed record breaking rain last winter that disrupted farmers' cropping plans, preventing them from establishing and managing winter crops such as wheat and winter barley

The Wildlife Trusts warned that climate change impacts such as these were 'starting to bite' at a time when the farming industry faced concerns around policy.

Its senior land use policy manager, Barnaby Coupe said: “The government needs to outline a clear future for nature-friendly farm schemes as a matter of extreme urgency.

"The ambitions of too many farmers are being stifled by a lack of certainty about what actions will be available to them, and when they will be able to access payments.

“Hundreds of farmers who were early adopters of nature-friendly farming practices are locked into lower-paying EU-era legacy schemes while they wait for government to open access to new schemes.

"Access to this funding is vital to ensure these businesses continue to create fantastic outcomes for nature and climate."

The Wildlife Trusts’ briefing paper ‘Environmental Land Management schemes & Food Security' is available to read online [PDF].