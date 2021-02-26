Clock ticking for rural landlords to meet electrical safety deadline

Rural landlords are being reminded that they have only weeks left to comply with a new law requiring electrical installation safety tests to be carried out in private sector rented properties.

The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations were introduced in summer 2020.

They make it compulsory for an Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) to have been completed by 1 April 2021 for all existing specified tenancies.

An EICR report has been a legal requirement since 1 July 2020 ahead of most new residential tenancies starting.

The regulations apply to: Assured Shorthold Tenancies; Assured tenancies, including Rent Act and Rent Agriculture Act and Agricultural tenancies granted for less than seven years which include a house.

They also apply to houses within Farm Business Tenancies and Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies where initial fixed term is less than 7 years.

Strutt & Parker said that with the 1 April 2021 deadline fast approaching, it was important for landlords to act.

Jessica Waddington, senior associate director said: “The regulations require landlords to have the electrical installations in their rented properties inspected and tested by a qualified and competent person, at least every five years."

Landlords have to provide a copy of the electrical safety report to their tenants, and to their local authority if requested, she said.

"Failure to carry out the checks and any remedial work needed as a result could leave landlords exposed to fines of up to £30,000.”

Strutt & Parker has produced a checklist to help landlords and property managers stay compliant with the new safety rules.