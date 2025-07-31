Clock ticking on capital grant scheme as budget hits 75% allocation

Defra has confirmed that nearly 75% of the funding available under its latest capital grants scheme has now been allocated — a significant increase from the 50% figure reported just one week ago.

Applications for the scheme reopened in England on 3 July, following an abrupt closure in November last year. A total of £150 million is available in this current round.

In a blog update on 22 July, Defra announced that half of the funding had already been claimed. By today (31 July), this figure has climbed to just under 75%, prompting a renewed push for applicants to act swiftly.

Defra has warned that the scheme will close as soon as the remaining budget is fully allocated. Once closed, no further applications will be accepted — including those that have been started but not submitted.

While it aims to give advance notice of the scheme’s closure, the department cautioned that “this may not always be feasible” and emphasised that submitting an eligible application does not guarantee funding.

The funding will support a wide range of on-farm improvements – from tree planting and flood prevention to upgraded slurry systems and water filtration.

The initiative is intended to help farmers in England to improve profitability while also protecting natural resources such as soil and water.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: “We welcome Defra communicating openly with farmers and growers about the capacity of the capital grants scheme and finally confirming when CSHT will open.

“With so many cashflow pressures on farm businesses right now and direct payments rapidly decreasing this year, it’s understandable that farmers are making the most of the only available scheme to them at the moment."

In a separate update, Defra also confirmed that applications for the Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier (CSHT) scheme will open in September.

This will be available to those who have been invited to apply, received pre-application advice, and completed the necessary preparatory work.

Looking ahead, Defra has indicated plans to improve the capital grants offer and expects to open a new round in 2026.