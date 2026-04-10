Clock ticking on peat soils as new £4.5m farming grant unveiled

Farmers managing lowland peat could have just decades left to continue current practices, as a £4.5 million funding scheme launches to help safeguard the future of these vulnerable soils.

The Lowland Peat Water Discovery Grant has opened for applications, offering financial backing to explore more sustainable water management — an issue seen as critical to the long-term viability of some of England’s most productive farmland.

Peatlands store more than half of England’s land-based carbon and play a vital role in supporting wildlife, improving water quality and reducing flood risk. But centuries of drainage for agriculture have left most lowland peat degraded.

As these soils dry out, they break down and release carbon, while the land itself shrinks and sinks. In some areas, experts warn there may be only 20 to 50 years left before current farming methods become unviable.

The new grant, delivered by the Environment Agency, directly targets this challenge by funding projects that bring together farmers, landowners and local stakeholders to rethink water management.

Successful applicants can apply for between £50,000 and £300,000 to develop practical plans for raising water tables in a controlled and sustainable way — a shift that could prove essential for preserving both soil and farm businesses.

Projects will explore a range of land use options, from conventional agriculture to wetter farming systems and peatland restoration, while also assessing the wider environmental implications.

This includes the potential to cut emissions, boost biodiversity and improve resilience to both flooding and drought — factors that are becoming increasingly important for farm businesses facing climate pressures.

Each project must set out the infrastructure and systems needed to support higher water levels, giving farmers a clearer pathway to adapting their land.

Those completing projects by 2028 will be well placed to apply for a follow-up Water Implementation Grant, which could help fund the on-the-ground changes identified.

The scheme is open to charities, public bodies, land managers and commercial enterprises, but applications will be judged competitively. Priority will be given to collaborative bids, particularly those that include farmers or landowners.

Applicants are encouraged to form local partnerships — for example with neighbouring farms, internal drainage boards, wildlife trusts or peatland groups — to strengthen their proposals and ensure practical outcomes.

For farmers, the funding represents not just an environmental initiative but a chance to futureproof land that may otherwise become increasingly difficult to manage.

Those interested in applying or joining a group can register via a consortium-building database hosted by Defra’s delivery partner Niab.

Full guidance and application details are available through the Find a Grant service, with the deadline set for 26 June 2026 — leaving a limited window for applicants to come forward.