Closing date nears for postgraduate farming bursary

Postgraduate agriculture students have until 30 June to apply for an NFU Mutual bursary covering up to 75% of course fees.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has opened applications for its 2026 Centenary Award, aimed at students taking master’s or PhD courses in agriculture in the UK.

Applications close at midnight on 30 June 2026.

The annual scheme provides bursaries for selected postgraduate students, helping to fund up to three-quarters of course fees.

The 2026 award is open to those who have achieved, or are expected to achieve, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

Applicants must also have been accepted, or provisionally accepted, onto a UK-based master’s or PhD course in agriculture for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The award was created by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in 2010 to mark NFU Mutual’s 100th anniversary.

Since then, 57 agricultural students have received bursaries to support their studies.

Eligible courses must include at least one of four priority areas: agricultural science and innovation, resilience and wellbeing in the sector, climate change and food security, or nature and biodiversity in farming and land management.

NFU Mutual said the judging panel would look for strong academic performance, as well as a clear passion for UK agriculture.

Applicants will also be expected to show potential to become future industry leaders.

Previous recipients include Maeve Leith, who received a Centenary Award bursary from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in 2025.

Her research focuses on Dartmoor National Park and explores how farmers, conservationists and other stakeholders make land use decisions.

The work aims to examine areas of conflict and common ground, helping to understand approaches that allow people and nature to thrive together.

Ms Leith said: “I grew up on Dartmoor and have a deep connection to the national park.”

She said her study would explore how different stakeholders define and interpret landscape “health” in a protected upland landscape.

Ms Leith added that she was passionate about listening to and supporting the farmers who manage the land.

She said: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to enhance my knowledge and advance my career position with the support of this prestigious award.”

Jim McLaren MBE, NFU Mutual chairman, said the insurer was committed to creating a positive and sustainable difference for people living and working in rural communities.

He said: “Our Centenary Award champions research and innovation for UK agriculture, whilst also supporting outstanding individuals who have a drive to make a difference to the industry.”

Information about the scheme and the application form can be found on the NFU Mutual website by searching for “Centenary Award”.

Anyone interested can also contact centenary_award@nfumutual.co.uk for more information.