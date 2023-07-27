Co Down farmer ordered to pay out £8,000 after animal cruelty charge

A Co Down farmer has been ordered to pay out £8,000 after he was sentenced to one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to eight animals.

Michael Maguire, 38, from, Newry was sentenced at Newry Magistrates Court after being convicted on 20 March.

The case arose from the examination of tuberculosis reactor cattle from Mr Maguire’s herd at the slaughter plant.

Departmental inspectors noticed the TB testing sites on the animals’ necks were largely not typical tuberculosis reactions.

The TB test sites from nine animals were sent to a Veterinary Pathologist for post-mortem examination and in the opinion of the pathologist, the TB test sites from eight animals were interfered with to cause the atypical reactions.

A DAERA senior vet outlined how the deliberate interference with the animals’ skin caused "inflammation and unnecessary suffering".

He also outlined how suffering was "significant and prolonged", with the atypical reactions being still visible long after the TB test was completed.

Mr Maguire was disqualified from keeping animals and from transporting and arranging transport of farm animals for two years.

He also received three months' imprisonment suspended for two years, a £3,000 fine and was ordered to pay back £5,000 compensation to Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA).