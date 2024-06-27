Co Durham farm for sale with business park development potential

A 288-acre mixed farm in County Durham with unrestricted right of access into a nearby industrial estate is now for sale.

Tursdale House Farm is a farm near Spennymoor and includes a farmhouse, adjoining barn and a recently renovated cottage.

The farm has productive Grade 3 arable land, permeant pasture and amenity woodland, all within a ring fence to about 288 acres.

The property is also located near Tursdale Business Park, and has unrestricted right of access into it.

It is understood that 204 acres of land at Tursdale has been designated as a ‘Safeguard Site for Employment Use’ within the County Durham Local Plan.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

John Coleman, head of farm at GSC Grays, said the potential buyer could expand the farm into the industrial estate, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

“The farm has the benefit of an unrestricted right of access onto Tursdale Business Park," he explained.

The farm features a range of modern steel portal frame and traditional farm buildings, including housing for up to 150 head of cattle.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

Trillesdene Cottage is a stone-built bungalow that has the benefit of a self-contained, mature garden, adequate parking for several vehicles and a south facing aspect.

Mr Coleman explained more: “Tursdale House farm is steeped in history with the farmhouse dating back to the 17th century when it was the manor house of the medieval village of Tursdale."

The cottage is currently occupied on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) with a passing rent of £1,000 per calendar month. Vacant possession will be available upon completion of sale.

The farm is on the market with a guide price of offers over £3.25 million.