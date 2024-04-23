Co-op first retailer to confirm move to 100% British strawberries

Co-op has announced it will move to 100 percent British strawberries across its entire own brand range, becoming the first UK retailer to do so.

The supermarket chain will offer only British fresh strawberries across its offering in all 2,400 UK stores and online.

It said the move was part of its commitment to back British farmers and growers more following difficult weather conditions this year.

Growers in Kent, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Hereford provide the convenience retailer with strawberries.

Elizabeth Orme, fruit buyer at Co-op, said: "We're looking forward to offering our members and customers the finest homegrown strawberries earlier than ever.

"Our partnership with local growers ensures great quality and supports British produce, helping to contribute to the growth of the local farming community which is something we’re passionate about."

It comes as seven of the UK’s major retailers have responded to a call to back the nation’s farmers by adding ‘buy British’ tabs to their websites.

Tesco is the latest national supermarket to join the campaign, after it recently launched a ‘Best of British’ section to its website.

Other supermarkets who have taken up the call to back Britain’s farmers include Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Morrisons, Aldi, Ocado and the Co-op.