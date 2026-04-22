Co-op first to go 100% British as strawberry season starts early

Co-op has once again moved ahead of rivals by switching to 100% British strawberries, bringing homegrown fruit onto shelves earlier than the traditional start of the season.

The retailer confirmed the change has been made in time for St George’s Day, several weeks before the UK strawberry season typically begins in early May.

The move comes as supermarkets compete to secure early supplies of British fruit, with most retailers gradually transitioning as volumes increase later in the season.

Growers have been able to bring crops forward through investment in protected growing systems, including heated polytunnels and renewable energy sources, despite rising input costs.

However, producing strawberries this early in the season can be more expensive, with higher energy use and ongoing pressure from labour and supply chain costs.

The early switch to British fruit reflects both retailer demand and wider efforts to strengthen domestic supply and reduce reliance on imports.

Co-op’s range this year includes three variants, including a premium line, with prices starting from £2.60.

Initial supplies are being sourced from farms in Kent, Herefordshire, Chichester and south-west Wales, with production expected to expand to other regions across England and Scotland as the season progresses.

Scottish stores are set to move to exclusively Scottish-grown strawberries once local production is fully underway.

Emily Young, Co-op senior buying manager, said the retailer was focused on supporting UK growers and extending the domestic season.

“We’re proud to champion homegrown and seasonal fruit and veg on offer across our stores and work incredibly closely with our producers and growers to extend the UK season as much as possible, which is why we’re thrilled to be switching to be 100% British strawberries before anyone else for the fourth year running,” she said.

Co-op began selling British strawberries from mid-March, with demand rising sharply.

The retailer said it has nearly doubled the share of British strawberries sold compared with last year, with volumes up by 98%.

Industry observers say the push to extend the UK strawberry season highlights both strong consumer demand for homegrown produce and the increasing investment required to maintain supply earlier in the year.