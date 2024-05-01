Co-op introduces white eggs as part of free range pledge

Retailer Co-op has introduced white eggs across all its stores in a move which it says will better support British free range producers.

The announcement means that both white and brown eggs will be sold following the extension of Co-op's supply base.

The supermarket chain said this was part of "ongoing efforts to champion the best of British and support our higher welfare commitment".

It is estimated that of the 40 million egg-laying birds in the UK, only about 250,000-300,000 are breeds that lay white eggs.

Co-op's has added the hen breed Lohmann LSL to its supply pool, a breed known for its white eggs, welfare, longer laying cycle and increased feed utilisation.

White eggs will represent around 10% of Co-op’s entire egg supply at launch, with the ambition to move to 30% by year three, the retailer confirmed.

Mark Kempsell, Co-op agricultural specialist, said: “We’re proud of this next step in welfare following our commitment to sell 100% free range eggs across our stores.

"This is part of our ongoing commitment to champion the best of British all year around, and we’re thrilled this will be further supported by our long-term plan to roll out white eggs.”

Co-op was one of the first UK supermarkets to ban caged eggs and move to only source British free-range eggs in 2008.

It extended this commitment to all eggs used as an ingredient in own-brand products in 2010.