Co-op joins venture to help farmers produce green energy

One of Scotland’s largest agricultural cooperatives has joined a new venture that could help farmers produce their own clean, green energy on a mass scale.

The project will see ANM Group create a new renewable energy consultancy division to advise farmers and other agricultural enterprises on sustainable energy solutions.

The two-year partnership, between the co-op and the University of Aberdeen, will also explore the potential for delivering a range of agri-tech solutions to market.

This could include development of a micro wind turbine that is small enough to be erected easily on existing farmland, but powerful enough to generate the energy used on day-to-day activities and contribute to the national grid.

The university opened its Centre for Energy Transition in May this year and this latest agreement is part of a pledge to playing a role as a research leader in the Scottish renewables industry.

Adam Smith, director of resources at the university said: “This partnership has the potential to position ANM Group as a national provider of renewable energy solutions, with farmers able to contribute on a much larger scale to Scotland’s sustainable energy supply than was previously possible."

The joint venture also has the capability to position ANM as a leading provider of sustainable solutions within the Scottish farming community.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said: “We hope to provide invaluable advice and knowledge to our members and customers which will set us ahead as we celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2022.

"As a group we strive to protect the future of our sector and engage with younger generations, therefore this project has landed at a key time as we look towards the future of our industry.”