Co-op leads the way with early launch of UK-grown strawberries

The Co-op is set to become the first retailer to stock British-grown strawberries this summer, launching the seasonal favourite four days earlier than last year.

From Friday 19 April, all of the retailer’s own-brand strawberries will be sourced exclusively from farms across the UK, including Kent, Herefordshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

The move comes four days earlier than in 2024 and is expected to boost sales over the Easter holiday period.

Co-op is forecasting the sale of approximately 1.2 million punnets between 19 April and 6 May.

Traditionally, the British strawberry season runs from early May to late September.

However, the Co-op says that due to its investment in British agriculture and its use of advanced growing techniques, it has been able to switch early to UK sourcing.

Adam Williams, buyer for berries at Co-op said: "We’re proud to be the first UK retailer to offer exclusively British strawberries for summer and just in time for the busy Easter weekend.

"We work hard to ensure we provide high-quality strawberries grown right here at home as we continue to support British growers and meet the growing demand for home grown produce.”