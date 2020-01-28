Co-op's bacon lines to cut levels of nitrates by 60%

The Co-op is reducing the amount of nitrites used in its own-label British bacon range

Levels of preservatives used to cure bacon will be more than halved in all of Co-op's bacon lines as part of a response to consumer concerns over the use of nitrites.

The supermarket chain is reducing the amount of nitrites used in its own-label British bacon range by 60% in a UK-first.

Co-op, which has closely with pork supplier Tulip on the initiative, said this would come at no additional cost to consumers.

The reduced nitrite bacon will be launched in stores with 11 core lines this month, followed by 13 premium lines later the year.







A World Health Organisation-sponsored study in 2015 linked the consumption of nitrite-cured processed meats to increased incidence of cancer, particularly bowel cancer.

The Co-op explained that without the use of nitrites to cure bacon, it would simply be classified as salty pork.

Nitrites are required for preservation and to produce the typical characteristics of flavour, taste and colour of bacon, it said.

Breige Donaghy, director of delicious food at Co-op, said: “We’ve listened to what our shoppers want and followed guidance from leading experts in the industry to address the concerns around the amount of nitrites that are required to create cured meats, such as bacon.

“By working closely with our supplier, Tulip, we’ve been able to reduce the amount of nitrites by 60% without compromising preservation and still delivering a great quality product.

“We will continue to listen to our customers and stay committed to making the highest quality products across Co-op’s total own brand ranges.”