Co-op’s British steak relaunch hailed as boost to farmer confidence

The Co-op’s relaunch of its British steak range, featuring premium Aberdeen Angus beef sourced from UK farms, is being hailed as a boost to British farmers’ confidence in an uncertain retail environment.

The retailer reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to British agriculture and sourcing 100% British beef,” as other supermarkets were recently criticised for stocking beef from countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

This shift comes at a particularly difficult time for British farmers, who are already grappling with an unprecedented range of challenges.

Matt Hood, managing director of Co-op Food, said: “Championing British on our shelves has never been more important as it supports the local economy and provides quality assurances for our members and customers.”

He added: “The Co-op’s British steak range not only champions British farmers, but also provides much-needed investment in British supply chains.”

With the supermarket chain standing firm on its sourcing policies, it will likely send a strong message that supporting British agriculture remains a priority despite wider market uncertainties.

David Barton, NFU livestock board chair, praised the retailer’s move, noting that “it is great to see the Co-op’s continued commitment to sourcing British produce, at a time when farmer confidence is at an all-time low.”

He emphasised the high standards maintained by British farmers, saying: “Farmers produce high quality, sustainable food, adhering to world-leading environmental and animal welfare standards. It should rightly take pride of place on supermarket shelves.”

Consumers looking for assurance about the origin and quality of their meat can rely on the Red Tractor logo, which features the Union Jack and guarantees compliance with strict UK livestock standards.