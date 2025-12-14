Co-op to require LEAF Marque certification for all UK produce by 2027

Co-op has committed to making LEAF Marque certification mandatory for all UK-grown fresh produce by January 2027, marking a significant sustainability move for British farming and food retail.

The retailer said the decision, developed in close partnership with British growers and farmers, will be rolled out across stores throughout 2026 as part of a wider effort to strengthen resilience and long-term sustainability in its fresh produce supply chain.

The LEAF Marque standard, which will operate alongside existing assurance schemes such as Red Tractor, focuses on integrated farm management practices that support soil health, biodiversity and responsible water use.

Co-op said the move reflects the growing importance of collaboration with producers at a time when retailers are under increasing scrutiny to demonstrate environmental leadership while maintaining secure domestic supply chains.

Olivia Theaker, Co-op’s agriculture manager, said the approach had been shaped by those supplying the business. “Supporting British agriculture has never been more important and we’re proud to champion home-grown produce across our stores all year around,” she said.

“We work with passionate farmers and growers who are going above and beyond in protecting soil health, biodiversity and water resources, and our move to the LEAF marque has been shaped with them as we continue to remain laser focused in our sustainability goals and efforts.”

The retailer currently spends more than £700m a year with British farmers and agricultural suppliers, including commitments to source 100% British potatoes and carrots year-round, which it said underlines the strategic importance of domestic production.

Growers involved in Co-op’s Fresh Produce Forum were consulted on the introduction of LEAF Marque and will play a central role in supporting its implementation. The forum was established to encourage collaboration and open dialogue on the practical challenges facing producers.

Clare Mike, director of LEAF Marque and international development, said the announcement demonstrated the value of strong supply chain partnerships.

“We are delighted that Co-op is extending its long-standing commitment to sustainable sourcing by adopting LEAF Marque across its UK fresh produce supply chains,” she said, describing the move as “a powerful demonstration of the strength of partnerships in driving real, measurable progress towards more climate-positive, nature-friendly farming”.

She added that the certification would embed sustainable practices while helping consumers make informed choices. “Through LEAF Marque certification, Co-op growers are embedding the principles of Integrated Farm Management through practices that promote soil health, biodiversity and water stewardship,” she said.

Co-op said the phased rollout during 2026 will give growers time to prepare for full compliance ahead of the January 2027 deadline, as the retailer continues to align its sourcing strategy with environmental and food security goals.