Co-op unveils 'Future Farming Fund' to support greener farming

Retailer Co-op has announced the launch of a new ‘Future Farming Fund’ with the aim of boosting the sustainability of its farmer suppliers.

The new fund aims to support farmers in adopting sustainable farming practices to address future environmental issues.

The convenience retailer said its initiative would "drive innovation, promote productivity and improve climate resilience".

This would be spearheaded with a series of on-farm projects led by members of Co-op’s Beef and Lamb Farming Group, it said.

The projects in the fund, which begin in August, were shaped by feedback from farmers and focus on key sustainable farming methods, such as soil health and biodiversity.

Co-op is one of many retailers with a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

Its agriculture manager, Joseph Keating, said: “We’re committed to helping our farmers on their journey to climate resilience and reducing on-farm emissions through adopting sustainable farming practices.

“Our new Future Farming Fund has been shaped by what our farmers have told us, and we’re thrilled so many are already engaged with the different projects on offer.”

Resources and financial aid for the projects will be provided through the major meat processor Dunbia, which supplies Co-op.

Dunbia agriculture account manager, Claire Martin, said the firm had received positive feedback from its farmer to get involved.

She said: "It is very rewarding to provide the necessary support to help the group make improvements that will subsequently improve their beef and lamb production efficiency and the sustainability of their farming business.

“We look forward to following the group throughout the project execution and sharing their journey along the way.”

Every farmer in Co-op’s farming group can undertake at least one project while learnings will be used to guide others in their move towards greener farming methods.