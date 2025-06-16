Coastal farm paradise with holiday let business hits market

A rare chance to own a coastal farm with a thriving holiday let business has hit the market on Sanday, one of Orkney’s most picturesque outer isles.

Backaskaill Farm is a diverse and environmentally conscious farm extending to 311 acres, complete with a restored, B-listed farmhouse and an adjoining self-catering cottage.

Currently operating as a five-star holiday let, Backaskaill Farmhouse has been refurbished to a luxurious standard, offering spacious accommodation over two floors.

Adjoining the main house is a one-bedroom cottage, also included in the successful self-catering business.

Together, the properties offer a dual-income stream in a location that combines natural beauty with peace and seclusion.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farm comprises predominantly high-quality grass and arable land, currently managed under a diversified and sustainable rotation system including cereals and swedes.

According to the James Hutton Institute, the land is primarily classified as Grades 4(2) and 5(2), ideal for livestock production.

Agricultural operations are supported by a mix of traditional and modern farm buildings, with scope for further development, subject to necessary consents.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Additional land is also available through separate negotiation for buyers seeking to expand the holding.

The selling agents at Galbraith Aberdeen commented: “Beyond its agricultural and commercial appeal, Backaskaill Farm’s most striking feature is its extraordinary beachfront location.

"Just steps from the front door, miles of pristine sand and dramatic coastline provide unparalleled access to nature, wildlife and water sports.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"Backaskaill will appeal to a wide range of buyers – those seeking a productive agricultural holding, an established tourism venture, or simply a new way of life immersed in the beauty of Scotland’s northern isles.”

Sanday supports a thriving rural community with good transport links, excellent schooling, and essential amenities.

The wider Orkney Islands, located around ten miles north of mainland Scotland, are rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Backaskaill Farm is offered for sale by Galbraith with a guide price of £1,200,000.