Coastal farming gem near Bideford on market for £6.5m

A prime and diverse farming enterprise near Bideford on the scenic north Devon coast has come to market, offering buyers an opportunity to acquire over 500 acres of productive farmland.

Docton Farm, brought to the market by Savills, comprises approximately 514 acres within a ring-fenced setting and is currently run as a mixed enterprise supporting arable, beef, and sheep farming.

With its scale and versatility, the farm is also well-suited for potential dairy operations, alongside opportunities to enhance environmental and wildlife value.

The farm includes a substantial five-bedroom farmhouse and a three-bedroom annexe, a range of traditional and modern agricultural buildings, and five cottages currently used as holiday lets or staff accommodation.

Savills is marketing the property either as a whole or in three separate lots. Lot 1 includes the main farmstead, five cottages, and approximately 194.92 acres of arable and pasture land.

Lot 2 comprises around 95.37 acres of arable and pasture land, while Lot 3 offers approximately 224.04 acres of mainly arable land, along with a strip of amenity woodland.

(Photo: Savills)

Docton Farmhouse, located at the heart of Lot 1 and approached by a long private drive, is a well-appointed five-bedroom stone house extending to over 2,900 sq. ft., with four double bedrooms (two en suite) and one single bedroom.

The attached annexe, Docton Farm Cottage, provides independent three-bedroom accommodation with its own garden, kitchen/dining room, and reception area.

Across the yard, three further cottages—converted from traditional stone barns—are accessed via a separate drive with private parking.

These include The Old Millhouse, a four-bedroom home of 1,862.5 sq. ft.; The Old Granary, another four-bedroom end-terrace property measuring 1,459.3 sq. ft.; and Waterwheel Cottage, a compact one-bedroom cottage of 628.9 sq. ft.

Two additional three-bedroom semi-detached cottages sit along a nearby council road, offering private parking, spacious gardens, and distant sea views.

(Photo: Savills)

The land in Lot 2 is divided into four large enclosures with road access and includes both winter wheat and grassland. The free-draining, loamy soils have supported a wider arable rotation in recent years.

Lot 3 consists of over 224 acres of primarily arable land, with two fields down to grass and a section of woodland.

Crops currently include winter wheat, winter barley, and spring barley. This parcel is well-connected and benefits from the same productive soil profile as Lot 2.

Penny Dart of Savills Rural Agency in Exeter, who is handling the sale, said: “Docton Farm is an exceptional example of a first-class commercial farm and we anticipate good interest.”

Docton Farm is offered for sale at a guide price of £6,500,000 as a whole, or in separate lots with Lot 1 guided at £3,650,000, Lot 2 at £875,000, and Lot 3 at £1,975,000.