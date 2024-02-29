Code of practice would stamp out unfairness in horticulture, NFU says

Defra has been called on to introduce a Horticultural Buyers Code of Practice to underpin confidence and profitability in a sector prone to unfair buying behaviours.

The call comes amid ongoing challenges for British horticulture, including costs of production which have increased by as much as 39% in the past two years.

There is also continued uncertainty about a long-term plan for seasonal workers, which has declined substantially since Brexit and the pandemic.

The NFU, which is urging the government to introduce the code of practice, said the move would address concerns about fairness in the supply chain and build confidence back into the sector.

The code would complement and expand on the rules already laid out in the Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP) and be appliable to all buyers across the supply chain.

It forms part of the NFU’s recommendations to the government's recent horticulture supply chain review consultation.

Other recommendations include urging the government to use its powers in the Agriculture Act to better regulate contracts.

A recent report by House of Lords warned that the future of the horticulture sector 'looks bleak' without urgent steps to safeguard its future.

It warned that the sector was 'under-prioritised and unappreciated' by policymakers, 'leaving holes' in the UK’s food security.

Now new evidence gathered by the NFU from growers shows just how strained relationships in the horticulture supply chain have become.

"While growers want to remain anonymous for fear of losing contracts, we have heard examples of unreasonable delay tactics to negotiating contracts," said NFU horticulture board chair, Martin Emmett.

"[This has made it] difficult to plan for the season ahead and unexpected requests mid-contract."

The UK has seen shortages of some of the nation’s favourite fruit and vegetables in the past 12 months as growers continue to battle global instability.

To fix this, the NFU said the domestic supply chain must be geared to consistently deliver a sustainable supply of affordable British food for people.

Part of this would require Defra to use its powers in the Agriculture Act to address the unfair buying behaviours impacting growers.

"We know first-hand how fragile the supply chain is," Mr Emmett said, "It is essential that we address concerns about fairness in the supply chain and build confidence back into the sector.

“We need to introduce a specific Horticultural Buyers Code of Practice that stamps out unfair buying behaviours, along with fairer contractual obligations.

"This should be introduced while also expanding the remit of GSCOP and the GCA to address the problems in the supply chain.”