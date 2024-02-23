Cogent announced as genetics partner of Gamechanger beef supply chain

Integrated beef supply chain Gamechanger has widened its breeding options to farmers, partnering with Cogent as a service provider to offer access to a wider choice of genetics.

From today, Cogent genetics are available to Gamechanger producers in conventional semen, and from late March producers will also have access to Ultraplus male sexed product.

The move enables Sainsbury’s and ABP to grow the programme, which was founded by the two organisations in 2015.

It is hoped the new addition of Cogent will drive efficiencies and consistency of Aberdeen Angus calves entering the Gamechanger supply chain.

The Gamechanger programme currently includes over 500 farms, with aspirations to grow significantly. Farmers can be involved at different stages, whether calving, rearing or finishing.

The programme is designed to offer security and stability to farmers across the supply chain with guaranteed forward pricing, and management at every stage, from conception to finishing.

Gavin Hodgson, director of agriculture at Sainsbury’s said: “We are really pleased to have Cogent join us and our trusted partners to deliver our ambition of high quality, reduced carbon beef.

“We are committed to driving resilience at all levels of the supply chain, and to delivering a consistent product with a lower, more transparent hoof print that keeps quality British beef in our customers’ baskets.”

Until now, farmers producing calves for the Gamechanger integrated supply chain have had access to Angus genetics from a single genetics provider.

Now with the addition of Cogent genetics, Sainsbury’s and ABP can continue to address challenges such as sustainability, efficiency and product quality across the entire supply chain, but with greater choice for the producer.

This expansion of the supply chain embraces the best in Aberdeen Angus genetics to deliver consumer-friendly beef with transparency, traceability and reduced environmental impacts.

“We are focussed on continuing to improve the Gamechanger programme, and are excited to be working with Cogent to offer our farmers a wider choice of genetics,” said Richard Phelps, group agriculture director at ABP.

“This enables us to continue to provide the dairy farmers in our supply chain with a secure and profitable calf outlet to produce high quality, sustainable beef whilst maximising and delivering efficiency throughout."